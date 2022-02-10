Independence Police Department requests public's help finding missing 4-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-year-old.

Raylanna Shepherd was last seen in the 900 block of South Logan Street.

Police say she was a passenger in a white Buick Le Sabre with a Texas temporary license of 35847R1.

The child may be with a non-biological family member, not a parent, police said.

Raylanna was last seen wearing polka dot pajamas with black and white Nike shoes.

Her hair was parted in the middle with a bun on each side of her head.

Anyone with information about Raylanna Shepherd is asked to call 911.

