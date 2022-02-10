Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Independence Police Department requests public's help finding missing 4-year-old

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Independence Police Department
Raylanna J. Shepherd
Raylanna J. Shepherd
Posted at 6:37 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 20:36:31-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-year-old.

Raylanna Shepherd was last seen in the 900 block of South Logan Street.

Police say she was a passenger in a white Buick Le Sabre with a Texas temporary license of 35847R1.

The child may be with a non-biological family member, not a parent, police said.

Raylanna was last seen wearing polka dot pajamas with black and white Nike shoes.

Her hair was parted in the middle with a bun on each side of her head.

Anyone with information about Raylanna Shepherd is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!