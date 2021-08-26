Independence Police Department parent of lost child found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE - The mother of the lost child has been found, according to the Independence Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY - The Independence Police Department is attempting to find the parents of a lost child.

The child was found walking up Northern Boulevard, and the officers are currently in the area of Lake Drive and Northern Boulevard, according to the IPD Twitter.

Individuals who know the child and/or his parents are asked to call 816-325-7300 or 911 to the IPD dispatch.