Independence police investigating deadly crash on US 24 HWY

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on US 24 highway that killed one person and sent another to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The crash happened at approximately at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday as a Chrysler was exiting a Walgreens parking lot and was just about to head west when the driver of a Jeep heading eastbound struck the driver's side of the Chrysler.

Police say the driver of the Chrysler died from injuries sustained in the crash. A passenger was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries and stayed at the scene. Police say the driver was cooperating in the investigation.

This is second fatal crash that is happened on US 24 Highway in Independence Wednesday.

A man was killed in a crash Wednesday while traveling westbound. The man was not wearing a seatbelt.

