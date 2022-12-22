Male killed in crash Wednesday on 24 HWY in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A male riding in the front seat of a car died Wednesday after the driver of the car crashed into a parked vehicle on U.S. 24 Highway.

A police spokesperson says the driver of a car was traveling westbound on 24 Highway when they lost control and struck a parked vehicle.

The front seat passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the rear seat were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were also not wearing a seat belt.

No one was inside the parked vehicle at the time of the crash.

—