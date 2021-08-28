Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Independence police investigating fatal head-on crash on US 24 Highway

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jaromir Chalabala
Blue police lights
Blue police lights
Posted at 4:50 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 05:50:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating after one person died on Friday night in a head-on crash on US 24 highway.

According to police, a driver was heading west in a white Ford Explorer when it crossed a centerline on the highway and hit a maroon Subaru head-on.

After hitting the Subaru, the driver of the Explorer continued west in the eastboud lanes and hit a Chrysler minivan before overturning and landing on its left side.

The driver of the Explorer died on the scene and a passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital.

Everyone in the Subaru suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The driver in the Chrysler minivan was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources