Independence police issue Silver Alert for 71-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police have issued a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old woman.

Tony Christine Williamson was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on May 8, leaving a care facility at 1804 South Sterling Avenue. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 117 pounds.

She has blonde hair and brown or blue eyes.

Police said she has been diagnosed with dementia, schizophrenia and “other medical issues.”

She was last seen wearing glasses, a white T-shirt and brown pants.

Williamson does not have her medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.