Independence police issue Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old man.

Kenneth R. Scafe was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Saturday near 39th and Crane streets in Independence, Missouri.

Police say Scafe left his home on foot, though the direction he was traveling is unknown.

Scafe is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue flannel pajamas, no shoes and a black Mizzou hat, according to IPD.

IPD says that Scafe has Alzheimer's disease.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.