Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Independence police issue Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old man

Independence Silver Alert Kenneth R Scafe
Courtesy Independence Police Department
Independence Silver Alert Kenneth R Scafe
Posted at 12:08 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 13:33:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old man.

Kenneth R. Scafe was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Saturday near 39th and Crane streets in Independence, Missouri.

Police say Scafe left his home on foot, though the direction he was traveling is unknown.

Scafe is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue flannel pajamas, no shoes and a black Mizzou hat, according to IPD.

IPD says that Scafe has Alzheimer's disease.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock