Independence Police issue Silver Alert for missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Police are searching for William Wilson, 61, who is reported to be autistic, bi-polar and schizophrenic.

Wilson was last seen around 7:00 p.m. Friday by his guardian at the AMC 20 Theater at 19200 East 39th Street in Independence, Missouri. Police say he left the location on foot.

He was last seen wearing a blue Royals shirt, denim shorts and gray shoes.

Police describe Wilson as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 155 lbs, with gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.