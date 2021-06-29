Watch
Independence police issue Silver Alert for missing woman

Missouri State Highway Patrol
Blanche Merryman
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 18:28:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence have issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen on Monday night.

Blanche Mary Merryman, 70, was supposed to go to a doctors appointment on Tuesday afternoon, but when her son arrived at her house in the 1000 block of North Cottage Street, she was not there.

According to police, her mailbox was open and her house keys were found inside. Police say she does not have a vehicle and doesn’t have access to medications.

Merryman, who has schizophrenia, is described as a white female, 5’4”, 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police did not have a clothing description at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Merryman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7258.

