Independence police looking for driver that struck child getting off school bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver that struck a child getting off a school bus Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said the elementary school-aged child was getting off the bus around 4 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 600 block of N. Dover Drive when the student was struck by the car.

The student was not seriously hurt but was still taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The school bus was stopped, with its stop arms out and red lights flashing at the time of the incident.

Police say the car, described as a black four-door sedan, drove past the bus and struck the student.

Anyone with information about the car should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

