Independence police looking for missing woman, 29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 29-year-old woman.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, police say Amber N. Becknal was last seen on Friday, April 2, in the 4200 block of South Nolan Road.

Her family has not heard from her since.

Police say Becknal, who may be in the Grain Valley or Oak Grove area, is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has blue hair and blue eyes. She has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information about Becknal should call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

—