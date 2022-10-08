Independence police locate parents of 2 children not picked up Friday after school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | Police say the parents were located.

Original story |Independence police are looking for two parents who did not pick up their children Friday at their schools.

Sherlanny Ringlen, 11 and Yasmin Koike, 6, who had been living in Independence, were taken to Independence Police Headquarters located at 223 North Memorial Drive.

An Independence School District official alerted police after the children were not picked up by their parents.

Anyone with information about the children's parents should call 911.

