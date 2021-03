KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police are looking for 57-year-old Sherry A. Bishop.

She is 5'4", 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

She drives a silver 2012 Kia Sorento with Missouri license plates TH6C7D.

Sherry was last seen in the 1400 block of W. Linden Avenue, which is near 23rd and Crysler Avenue, at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

She did not show up where her family believes she was headed.

If you know where Sherry is, call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.