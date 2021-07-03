Independence police need public's help to find missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police want the public's help to find a missing 54-year-old man.
Paul Jensen was last seen about 6 a.m. Friday as he walked from his home in the 9600 block of East Ninth Street South, according to a police department news release.
Police said Jensen walks and usually comes home about 4 p.m.
Jensen wore a gray shirt, blue jeans, an orthopedic boot on his right foot and a black tennis shoe on his left foot, according to police.
He has shoulder-length, curly hair and a gray and white beard.
Jensen wears glasses and walks with a cane.
He is diabetic and takes medicine every morning.
Police said he might also have other medical maladies.
Anyone with information about Paul Jensen should call 911.