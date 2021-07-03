Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Independence police need public's help to find missing man

items.[0].image.alt
Independence, Mo. Police Department
dave.jpg
Posted at 11:16 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 00:16:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police want the public's help to find a missing 54-year-old man.

Paul Jensen was last seen about 6 a.m. Friday as he walked from his home in the 9600 block of East Ninth Street South, according to a police department news release.

Police said Jensen walks and usually comes home about 4 p.m.

Jensen wore a gray shirt, blue jeans, an orthopedic boot on his right foot and a black tennis shoe on his left foot, according to police.

He has shoulder-length, curly hair and a gray and white beard.

Jensen wears glasses and walks with a cane.

He is diabetic and takes medicine every morning.

Police said he might also have other medical maladies.

Anyone with information about Paul Jensen should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!