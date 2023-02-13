Independence police officer suffers minor injuries after being struck on NB M-291 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence police officer was struck by a motor vehicle Monday morning on NB M-291 Highway.

The officer, driving a motorcycle, stopped a motorist for a traffic violation and pulled over on the right shoulder of the highway.

The crash happened a little before 10 a.m. when another motorist traveling northbound struck both the police motorcycle and the vehicle that was pulled over.

The officer suffered minor injuries and another driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

