Independence Police say officer shot man during disturbance at gas station

Steve Silvestri
Posted at 2:56 AM, Nov 03, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police say an officer shot a suspect at a gas station overnight.

Police say they were called to the BP Gas Station near 23rd and Chrysler about 1:00 a.m. for a disturbance involving multiple people.

Police say as the officer was investigating, a man showed a handgun.

Police say the officer fired his weapon at the man, hitting him.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital.

Police say he has serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators from a team of area law enforcement are investigating the shooting.

The officer was placed on administrative leave until the investigation is finished.

