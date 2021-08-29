Independence police search for missing person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are asking for the public’s help to locate missing person Lexee M. Beckett, a 26-year-old female.

Beckett has not made contact with her family since Aug. 12, and police say Beckett’s family is concerned for her well-being.

Beckett is 5’4” tall, weighs 115 pounds and is “known to stay anywhere from Worlds of Fun to Harrisonville.”

In the past, Beckett has been known to use her sisters' names, Hunter or Megan, according to police.

Anyone with information about how to contact Beckett to check on her well-being is asked to contact the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300 or IPD tips at 816-325-7777.

