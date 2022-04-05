Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Independence police searches for missing teen

C.J. Macha missing teen
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Independence Police Department
C.J. Macha missing teen
Posted at 4:58 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 18:00:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday walking northeast from Nova School at 2425 South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road in Independence, Missouri.

C.J. Macha is 17 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, around 150 lbs and has brown eyes, according to police. He was wearing a black zippered jacket, a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Macha is autistic and does not live in the area, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-836-3600 and should reference case number 22-21417.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!