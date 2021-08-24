Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Independence police seek assistance locating 63-year-old woman

items.[0].image.alt
Independence Police Department/Provided
Terri A. Smith
terri a smith.jpg
Posted at 4:46 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 17:46:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 63-year-old missing woman.

Terri A. Smith was last seen around 2 p.m. on Aug. 21 near U.S. 24 and Huttig Avenue walking east.

She was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes, according to police.

Smith, who has underlying health concerns, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 816-325-7300 or by calling 911 and referencing report number 21-53702.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources