Independence police seek assistance locating 63-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 63-year-old missing woman.

Terri A. Smith was last seen around 2 p.m. on Aug. 21 near U.S. 24 and Huttig Avenue walking east.

She was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes, according to police.

Smith, who has underlying health concerns, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 816-325-7300 or by calling 911 and referencing report number 21-53702.