Independence police seek help in locating missing, endangered man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department issued a request to help locate a missing, endangered man Wednesday.

Warren Roberts, 20, was last seen Wednesday near 800 N. Main St.

Police do not know which direction Roberts may be traveling.

Roberts is non-verbal, autistic and suffers from seizures.

He does not have his medication with him.

Roberts was last seen wearing a black and red checkered jacket and a gray Mizzou shirt with white shorts and green shoes.

Anyone with information on Roberts' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or IPD at 816-836-3600.