KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are asking for help to locate a 20-year-old woman.

Jamila K.Sullivan was last seen at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday in the 1800 block of Swope Drive where she works.

Police said she was picked up at that location by an “unknown person” and has not been seen since. Family told police they believe she might be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Independence police at 816-836-3600.