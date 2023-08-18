Independence Power & Light Department worker suffered serious burns, but condition improving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence Power & Light Department worker suffered serious burns August 17 while doing maintenance.

Ambulance and fire crews were able to provide needed treatment and the worker is now in stable condition, according to a news release from the city.

“I would like to first thank the community for their support and well wishes for not only our team member and their family, but our staff as well,” City Manager Zach Walker said in a statement in the city's news release. “Every day, our employees work to keep our community safe and for many of these positions, this comes with risks. Our Power and Light Department crews are working around high voltages of electricity, in challenging physical conditions, and locations.

An investigation into the accident is underway.