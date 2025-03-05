Independence Salty Iguana closes less than 1 week after Prairie Village, Lawrence locations close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Salty Iguana restaurant in Independence served customers for the final time Tuesday, less than one week after locations in Prairie Village and Lawrence were shut down due to unpaid taxes.

The restaurant announced the closing on Facebook Wednesday.

Four days prior, the restaurant said it had been working "diligently" with the state of Kansas to "try and resolve the issues" at the Prairie Village and Lawrence locations.

According to the restaurant, it had been waiting for the Employee Retention Credit, a refundable tax credit for certain eligible businesses and tax-exempt organizations, from the IRS for two years.

Salty Iguana also said it hired a tax attorney to help speed up the process.

All three Salty Iguana locations are closed permanently, per the Facebook post.

—