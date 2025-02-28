Kansas Department of Revenue seizes assets of multiple Salty Iguana restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Revenue executed tax warrants and seized the assets of Salty Iguana restaurants in Douglas County and Johnson County on Wednesday.

A release from KDOR says each location owned more than $100,000 in unpaid taxes.

Assets like bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory, and personal property belonging to the owner were seized by KDOR.

All seized assets will be sold at public auction and the proceeds will pay for the delinquent taxes, officials said.

Both businesses were closed with a public notice posted outside.

—