Independence School Board selects interim superintendent for 2025-26 school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence School Board named a longtime district leader to serve as interim superintendent for the 2025-26 school year.

Cynthia Grant takes over the district's top spot on July 1.

According to a school district news release, Grant's current job is deputy superintendent of instructional services. She is in charge of academic programming, student services, and instructional support.

"We believe that Dr. Grant's commitment to public education and familiarity with our district will help maintain stability and continuity for our students, families, and staff," School Board President Carrie Dixon stated in the news release. "We look forward to working closely with her during this time of transition."

The school board will search for a permanent superintendent later this year.

The district announced earlier this week that Dale Herl will retire as the district's superintendent on June 30.

He served as the district's superintendent for 12 years and was the driving force in moving the district to a four-day school week.

Herl will stay with the school district as a financial analyst through June 30, 2026.

