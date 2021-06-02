Independence School District now offers child care reimbursement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence School District employees are now eligible for child care reimbursement.

The district’s Board of Education voted at its May meeting to approve the program, which gives employees the opportunity to enroll their children in district-sponsored child care and early education programs, according to a news release.

Eligible employees can be reimbursed up to 75% of the cost. To qualify, they must be current employees, work at least 25 hours per week, live within the school district and own their home.

Superintendent Dale Herl said in the release that the goal of the program is to “support continued recruitment and retainment” of district staff.

“The district benefits two-fold, from the property taxes and the connection when staff live and work here in our community,” Herl said. “I believe this will be an incentive for staff who already own their home in Independence, those who will now be able to purchase a home due to the childcare cost savings and those who want to move here from other communities.”