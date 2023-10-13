Watch Now
Independence School District nurse says she loves her job as district faces nurse shortage

Sheree Mullendore, School Nurse at Sycamore Hills Elementary School
Brian Lutton
Mullendore said she loves her job because of the schedule, the pay, and getting to see her student's smile.
Posted at 4:43 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 17:43:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some would say Sheree Mullendore is the most popular girl at Sycamore Hills Elementary School. It shows in the hugs and high fives she gives out everyday.

"Right when the bell rings, usually I have a decent amount of kids come in a say, 'Hi, I took my medicine this morning, my day was great, I ate breakfast,' they give me a hug," Mullendore said.

As the school nurse, she sees 80 kids a day. She said she's never bored.

"Just the whole stigma behind school nurses, that we do minimal," Mullendore said. "You do a lot more than just give ice packs and pass out band-aids."

Really, she's the band-aid that holds the school together. But like many schools across the nation, there's been fewer nurses like Mullendore to go around the Independence School District.

"If I ever need to like take off a day, I try not to unless I have to," she said.

For close to 15,000 students in the district, ISD needs 45 nurses. They're currently down five, and just can't seem to get anyone to bite.

The director of health services for ISD, Lori Halsey, said they haven't been fully staffed since before the pandemic. She believes the kids need consistency, because nurses are such a big part of the school.

"It’s a staffing challenge for sure, to make sure everything’s covered, but again, we pull together as a team to make sure every child’s needs (are) met," Halsey said.

Lori Halsey, Director of Health Services for the Independence School District

The district's newly implemented four-day school week has worked as a great recruitment tool, as has boosting pay for substitute and full-time nurses.

"We have got some nurses that have come to our district specifically because they’re excited to have those Monday’s off," Halsey said. "And it definitely helps with staffing, cause it’s one less day to make sure we have coverage."

The good thing is, Mullendore doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon. She said she loves her job, and feels rewarded knowing she can help her students in more ways than just making sure they get their medications.

"You see them grow and you get to be involved, and the joy that they have on their faces whenever they come to see you just melts your heart," Mullendore said.

A Voice for Everyone