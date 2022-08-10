Independence School District to consider 4-day school week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence School District will begin exploring four-day instructional school weeks, according to a district spokesperson.

The ISD school board unanimously passed a measure to explore four-day weeks as an option during Tuesday's board meeting.

The decision will open the door for the district to gather more information on the option.

The district's next steps are to form committees consisting of parents, staff and community members, begin research and gather feedback from the community.

If four-day weeks were to be implemented, it would not be before the 2023-34 school year, the spokesperson said.