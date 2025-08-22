Independence seeks community input for first parks master plan update in 15 years

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

The City of Independence is asking residents to weigh in on the future of its parks and recreation facilities as officials work to update the city's master plan for the first time in 15 years.

Independence Parks and Recreation has launched multiple surveys to gather as much community feedback as possible, including a specialized survey targeting youth ages 10-17.

"It really helps shape our park system without that input from our patrons, from the citizens of the city. You know, we want to know what they want. We don't want to just be working in a vacuum or making decisions on our own. We want their feedback," Morris Heide said.

The parks director said the city has brought in a consultant from Indianapolis to assist with the planning process, and they are about halfway through developing the new master plan.

The comprehensive plan will address playgrounds, trails and nature centers, sports and recreation facilities, and parks programs. Master plans typically guide a department's progress and priorities for the next decade.

After initially conducting a mail-in survey, the city has now launched two additional surveys for residents who may have missed the first opportunity. Along with the youth-focused survey, there is an online survey available for anyone to complete.

City officials are working to expand access to the youth survey, potentially distributing it through schools. They emphasize the importance of having young people fill out the survey themselves rather than having parents complete it on their behalf.

