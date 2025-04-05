Independence Towers residents demand negotiations with potential new owner

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — We've seen the conditions at Independence Towers and heard the calls from residents on the rent strike.

Now, there's an opportunity for a potential new owner out of Chicago: Vijay Ponnezhan of Dynasty Properties.

Trigild, Inc., the current landlords and court-appointed receiver of the building, has asked the courts to approve the sale of the building. That hearing is scheduled for April 18.

However, Independence Towers' residents demand that Ponnezhan meet with them before the sale goes through to negotiate a fair lease.

"I think that our best shot is to get Vijay Ponnezhan to negotiate with us before the sale hearing so that we’re going into this next stage, so, you know, all of us know what’s coming," Anna Heetman, one of the residents and union members, said.

They're asking for fair rent prices, continued repairs to the building, and the ability to continue to unionize.

"We are ready to leave our rent strike," Chris Carlton, another union member and resident, said. "We just want a fair lease agreement."

"All we want is to be treated like humans," Resident and union member Steve West said.

Those involved in the strike haven't paid their rent since the beginning of the strike last fall. They say Trigild has not threatened evictions.

"There’s no right to withhold your rent in Missouri, so it’s a risk we’ve been taking this whole time, and we’re all clear on that," Heetman said.

Some residents said some things have changed in the past seven months, like new paint on the walls, carpets and even a stronger community.

"It’s not all bad, 'cause I’ve got my neighbors and we’re a community now," Hunter Stephens, a union member and resident said.

KSHB 41 reached out to Ponnezhan for a comment but has not yet heard back.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.