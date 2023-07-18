Independence votes Monday in favor of 2 resolutions designed to ease Jackson County's assessment woes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After hearing emotional testimony from residents and council members, the Independence City Council voted to approve two resolutions Monday night to try to ease the assessment mess in Jackson County.

The council approved a resolution that directs City Manager Zach Walker to consult with the City Counselor to consider joining the 2023 class action lawsuit filed against Jackson County concerning 2023 property tax assessments, according to the city's agenda item cover sheet.

The suit was filed June 20, 2023, and alleges the defendants actions have resulted in "illegal and unlawful increases in the assessed value of real property through Jackson County, thereby threatening class members with imminent harm in the form of unlawful and illegal tax increases."

The class action suit was filed on behalf of all property owners in the county who had not received notification of an increase in their valuation, according to the agenda item cover sheet.

In addition, the council approved a resolution that "would express the desire of the Independence City Council to have the Jackson County Executive maintain assessed valuations for real property in Jackson County at the 2022 level for calendar year 2023."

