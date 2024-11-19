Independence woman celebrates 101st birthday with proclamation from mayor

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — It's not every day you turn 100, let alone 101 like Clara Turney.

To celebrate, Turney's friends at Maywood Terrace Living Center got together for her special day.

The party on Monday was complete with balloons, cake, cards and a proclamation from the city of Independence Mayor Rory Rowland, who made Nov. 18 officially Mrs. Clara Turney Day.

Rowland said she is more than worthy of the day.

"She was a Rosie the Riveter in World War II, her husband was a service member in World War II," he said. "She’s lived a remarkable and incredible life, a full life."

Turney was surprised to see so many friends at the party, including her last living family member, her nephew from Arkansas.

"Should be a happy birthday being 101 years old," Turney said.

