Independence woman dies in crash in Macon County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence woman died Thursday when her 2015 Toyota Highlander slammed into the back of a tractor trailer disabled on a highway, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report.

Mary K. Kliethermes, 71, was driving east a few minutes after noon on U.S. 36 Highway about three miles outside Macon, Missouri.

Her vehicle hit the back of a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia disabled on the highway, according to the highway patrol report.

There was no driver in the tractor trailer.

Kliethermes was wearing her seat belt when the crash occurred.

