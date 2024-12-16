'Indescribable tragedy': East High School mourns loss of Kansas City teen killed in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — East High School in Kansas City, Missouri, is mourning the loss of a student who was killed over the weekend.

Tacobe Kindred, 15, died in a shooting in the 3300 block of Bales.

At around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the scene on reports of a shooting.

Kindred was found inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Interim Principal Sheila Dannar notified families of Kindred's death in a letter.

"It is with a heavy heart that I let you know about a sad event that has impacted our East High School family," Dannar said in the letter. "We have lost one of our beloved students in a tragic incident. Words cannot adequately express the profound grief we all feel as we come to terms with this devastating loss. The passing of a young life is an indescribable tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the student's family during this incredibly challenging time."

Counselors were on-site Monday at the school for staff and students.

A preliminary investigation found there had been a gathering at the home, and when an argument spurred, gunshots rang out.

While there is no suspect custody, police said progress has been made on identifying a person of interest in the shooting.

—

