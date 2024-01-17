Industrial battery manufacturing facility arriving to Liberty in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Industrial battery manufacturer TAB will open a 66,700-square-foot facility in Liberty, Missouri, the Kansas City Area Development Council announced Wednesday.

The facility will serve as TAB's U.S. headquarters, housing SLI and lithium-ion battery assembly, distribution and sales operations.

The U.S. headquarters, which is projected to open in quarter two of 2024, will be TAB's first North American facility. TAB is investing $15 million into the facility and will make additional investments over the next five years as needed — an investment that is expected to create 50 jobs.

"The selection of Missouri as the home of TAB USA’s first North American facility reaffirms our state's strategic advantages for growing companies,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a written statement.

The TAB facility will be housed in Building C of the Liberty Heartland Logistics Center, a location that TAB USA CEO Troy Livingston said will allow the company to increase its reach through North America and provide access to a skilled workforce.

"This major investment highlights Liberty's prime location for manufacturing and distribution throughout the United States and our City Council's dedication to fostering a welcoming business environment," Liberty Mayor Greg Canuteson said in a written statement.

—