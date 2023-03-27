Inequity in health care, 'The Repair Project'

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 anchor Kevin Holmes has spent months speaking with doctors, professors and patients about inequity in health care.

When certain patients are treated differently based on bias, explicit and implicit, there can be dire consequences.

In an effort to make a change, doctors who have witnessed inequality and patients who have experienced inequality are working to gather stories for "The Repair Project" to change medical school curricula.

Holmes shares their stories, perspectives below.

Experiencing bias

Kim Weaver knew something was wrong, but she could not pinpoint exactly what.

So, like most people, her first reaction was to see a doctor.

However, leaving the visit with no resolve and feeling unheard was not what she expected.

"When I first started talking to my doctor at the time, two years ago, when I said that I was having problems with my menstrual cycle, he told me it was because I was fat," Weaver said. "He said, ‘You need to lose weight.’ That’s it.”

Weaver later learned she had uterine cancer.

“I’m a cancer survivor. It’ll be two years in June," she said.

Just like Weaver, Shalese Clay can recount plenty of moments when she felt unheard and undervalued while seeking medical care.

Her fear is that people, especially in communities of color, will become so apathetic they no longer see a doctor's visit as a viable option.

“We should not get to a point where I’d rather choose losing my life than dealing with a doctor," Clay said.

Dr. Isaac Opole, a proud first-generation "free Kenyan" who practices internal medicine at the University of Kansas Health System, says he found health care disparities

"shockingly apparent" when he moved to the United States.

“In the land of the free and the home of the brave?” Opole said.

Building Trust

Mississippi native Dr. Christopher Brown has practiced internal medicine since 2012.

Growing up in the South is one of the many reasons he chose to enter the medical profession, noting the importance of representation.

He says some patients find comfort in receiving care from someone who looks like them.

“Building trust as soon as you meet someone allows for better outcomes,” Brown said.

Understanding how bias affects trust is part of the work Dr. Jason Glenn takes on to create a more equitable health care landscape.

As an educator, Glenn works to help future doctors recognize biases and change college curricula.

“The same way that we have to present ourselves a certain way in encounters with law enforcement, right?" Glenn said. "The same way we have to be on guard for how we look and how we manage ourselves when we walk in a store, because someone may possibly stereotype us as shoplifting.

"All of those ways Black folks have to negotiate how they’re being perceived. It’s an all-encompassing thing in our everyday lived experience. It should not be that way in the doctor’s office as well.”

Déjà vu

Weaver says many of her health care experiences have involved laughing to keep from crying.

“My daughter has two birthing stories that she almost died through, at two different hospitals," Weaver said.

At 27 weeks pregnant, Weaver's daughter went into labor. As she bled profusely, she requested pain medicine.

Weaver recalls that while doctors say they ordered the medicine, it was never ordered.

Her daughter and grandchild lived through the experience, but Weaver says the scary situation felt like déjà vu.

When Weaver was pregnant with her first child, she gave birth to a stillborn.

“Before that, they had gotten a heartbeat,” Weaver said. “So when I’m in labor, they’re saying, ‘Well, your baby’s been dead for weeks.' And I’m like, 'No, they had a heartbeat just downstairs.' And they’re like, 'No, not possible.'”

She was pregnant with twins.

“It took a nurse coming upstairs to say yes, I did have a heartbeat, there was a baby still there, for them to realize I was still in labor, having another baby they weren’t prepared to help save," Weaver said. "In that moment, I felt tired. I was 19.

"And what do you do when you’re arguing, saying they had a heartbeat in the emergency room, and the nurses are telling you, 'That's not possible.' I was not being heard, and I think I was not being heard because I was a young, Black woman.”

Breaking down bias

Many people are unaware they have a bias, including medical professionals.

Thus, educators at the University of Kansas Medical Center are reevaluating syllabi and curricula for future doctors, a process dubbed "The Repair Project."

Dr. Jason Glenn is the project’s executive director and primary investigator.

“It’s based on the simple premise: how do we at academic medical centers repair the harm that’s been done over the past centuries?" Glenn said. "Not just the mistreatment of people of color in the clinical encounter when they go see the doctor, but also the misrepresentation of people of color in the curriculum.”

The Repair Project aims to address racism in medicine from an educational standpoint, questioning theories that have been taught in classrooms for centuries and realizing the roles racism and social determinants have played in how we care for people of color in hospitals and health care facilities.

Dr. Jerrihlyn McGee and Danielle Binion both work in the University of Kansas Medical Center's office of diversity, equity and inclusion.

While Binion sees their work as beneficial for the greater good, she also feels as though the work is personal.

“It’s important for me that health care changes and that it’s more equitable,” Binion said. “Not just for people who look like me, but for all people marginalized.”

Recognizing biases and addressing them is the first step toward medical equity, per McGee.

“I think it’s important for faculty to own up to what we’re teaching, and that’s one of the things they’re doing," McGee said. "They’re taking a look at the curriculum in order to make those changes.”

Shared trauma

Weaver and Shalese Clay are dear friends and coworkers.

The pair shares bonds over humor, motherhood and trauma.

“Now I’m in my 30s, and it took all those years for me to understand I was a victim as well,” Weaver said.

Weaver and Clay both experienced childbirth-related trauma and say their stories share many similarities.

“For instance, I remember I was heavily medicated at one point,” Clay said. “The conversation never happened with me, it was around me.”

Hundreds of other women can likely relate to the pair, too.

The U.S. has one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the world — almost 33 (32.9) deaths per 100,000 live births.

Austria, Japan, Spain and Israel see between 2-3 deaths per 100,000.

Clay says the statistics are infuriating.

“Oh, I was angry, I’m still angry,” she said.

Further dissecting mortality rates, women of color are statistically 2-3 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

This is where The Repair Project comes into play.

Weaver and Clay are using their lived experience to volunteer and collect stories that mirror their own.

Individually and in listening sessions, the two have sought out women who felt wronged while seeking medical care due to their race.

“I collected 20 women’s stories in maternal health,” Clay said. “And each and every one of them, except for maybe one, [is] the same cycle — 'I didn’t feel heard. The doctors didn’t listen. They told me I was okay.'”

“As long as we’re talking vague, nothing will happen.”

Eventually, the stories and possible solutions to repairing inequity in health care will be housed at the Black Archives of Mid-America, where Dr. Carmaletta Williams is the executive director.

“When we have specific stories, their faces, their lives and there are people connected to those stories, then they become real," Williams said. "Then we can look at them differently, and then we can also heal from that.”

Williams says real stories teach how to properly recognize bias in the classroom.

“Our purpose is to look at and collect stories about disparities in health care, especially based on racial issues. We know they exist, but we need the real stories," Williams said. "We need people to come and talk to us about it, and then we can do something about it.

"We can’t fix it if we don’t know what it is, but we also need to tell other people, other healthcare professionals and facilities, that’s when they train these physicians and nurses. Because nurses are the primary contact for most patients, these are some things they have to consider — they have to move them out of the box of ‘everything fits here’ and start looking at individuals.”

—

This story will run in four parts on-air starting Monday, March 27. The article will be updated as the series runs.

