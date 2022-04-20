Information for School Day at the K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Join the Kansas City Royals, Science City and KSHB 41 on Thursday, April 21, for School Day at the K.

The day is full of activities.

10 a.m. - Join us for the School Day science experiments at Kauffman Stadium. Tickets to School Day can be purchased online up until 10 a.m. Visit the Royals website for tickets. Those who have previously purchased tickets should have additional information about gate and parking information.

1:10 p.m. - The Royals host the Minnesota Twins. A ticket to the school day event will get you into the game. You can also purchase a ticket just to the game itself.

If you can’t make it out on Thursday, KSHB 41 and 38 The Spot will broadcast the School Day experiments at a date to be determined in May.

