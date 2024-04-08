Ingels Elementary on precautionary lockdown after nearby shooting

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Ingels Elementary School in the Hickman Mills School District is on a precautionary lockdown after a nearby shooting Monday morning.

Kansas City police were called to the 11600 block of Food Lane about 10:20 on a reported shooting.

One victim suffered minor injuries.

The shooting reportedly occurred at some townhouses across from the driveway entrance to the school.

Ingels Elementary was placed on a precautionary lockdown while an investigation got underway.

Police have been in contact with a possible suspect in one of the townhouses, who is refusing to come out.

Negotiators are working for a peaceful resolution.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

