Ingels Elementary on precautionary lockdown after nearby shooting

Posted at 12:13 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 13:13:22-04

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Ingels Elementary School in the Hickman Mills School District is on a precautionary lockdown after a nearby shooting Monday morning.

Kansas City police were called to the 11600 block of Food Lane about 10:20 on a reported shooting.

One victim suffered minor injuries.

The shooting reportedly occurred at some townhouses across from the driveway entrance to the school.

Ingels Elementary was placed on a precautionary lockdown while an investigation got underway.

Police have been in contact with a possible suspect in one of the townhouses, who is refusing to come out.

Negotiators are working for a peaceful resolution.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

