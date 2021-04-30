Watch
Injury crash causes slowdown on I-435

Courtesy KC Scout
Injuries were reported in a crash on Interstate 435 northbound at Kansas 5 on Friday morning, April 30, 2021.
Posted at 8:06 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 09:31:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash caused major delays on Interstate 435 Friday morning and injured two people.

The crash happened on I-435 northbound past Kansas 5 just before 7 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles, one of which was a semi.

They said an electric company service truck crossed the median and struck a semi, causing the service truck to catch fire.

The driver of the service truck was found about 10 feet from the truck and it's unknown if he was ejected or pulled from the fire.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

One lane of traffic was open as of 8 a.m., but traffic was still moving extremely slow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

