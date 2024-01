KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The northbound lanes of U.S. 69 Highway at 87th Street in Overland Park were closed Friday evening following an injury crash.

Kansas City Scout map shows traffic backed up south past Interstate 435.

Crews were called out on the crash just before 4:30 p.m.

Emergency responders say four vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that rolled over.

Three people were injured in the crash. Dispatchers said their injuries were non life-threatening.

—