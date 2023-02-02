Inmate found dead at United States Penitentiary Leavenworth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate died Wednesday morning at the United States Penitentiary Leavenworth.

At 6:20 a.m., 24-year-old Stephon Dickens was found unresponsive and staff at the facility immediately began life-saving measures.

Staff requested emergency medical services and Dickens was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS.

No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Marshals Service have been notified of Dickens' death.

Dickens arrived at USP Leavenworth on Aug. 23, 2022, under pretrial status after being indicted for possession of a weapon, dangerous drugs, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

