Inmate found dead Sunday at Wyandotte County Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate died at the Wyandotte County Detention Center on Sunday, authorities said.

About 7 p.m., staff members from the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical emergency at a housing unit at the detention center.

On arrival, they located the inmate, 53-year-old Marcos Martinez, unresponsive.

Staff attempted life-saving measures, but emergency medical services later responded and pronounced Martinez deceased.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into Martinez's death.

