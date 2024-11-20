Inmate found dead Tuesday at Federal Correctional Institution in Leavenworth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate was found dead Tuesday morning at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Leavenworth, authorities said.

At about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Terrace Shaw was found unresponsive at the facility.

Employees attempted life-saving measures on Shaw and emergency medical services were requested.

Shaw was taken to an area hospital and later died.

FCI has notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the incident.

Shaw was serving an aggregate 168-month sentence on conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

He had been in FCI Leavenworth custody since July.

No word on Shaw's cause of death.

—