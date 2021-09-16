Inmate in Wyandotte County Detention Center dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate in the Wyandotte County Detention Center died on Tuesday.

Yolandra Brockman, 51, was found unresponsive in the detention center at approximately 6:20 a.m., according to a Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office release. The staff contacted emergency services and performed life-saving efforts.

Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department arrived and took over the life-saving efforts, but Brockman was pronounced dead in the facility.

The sheriff's office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death, but the preliminary investigation indicates no foul play.