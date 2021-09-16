Watch
Inmate in Wyandotte County Detention Center dies

No foul play suspected
Belinda Post — KSHB 41 News
Wyandotte County Sheriff&#39;s Office
Posted at 11:50 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 12:50:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate in the Wyandotte County Detention Center died on Tuesday.

Yolandra Brockman, 51, was found unresponsive in the detention center at approximately 6:20 a.m., according to a Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office release. The staff contacted emergency services and performed life-saving efforts.

Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department arrived and took over the life-saving efforts, but Brockman was pronounced dead in the facility.

The sheriff's office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death, but the preliminary investigation indicates no foul play.

