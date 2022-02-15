Inmate's death at Wyandotte County Detention Center under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate died at the Wyandotte County Detention Center on Monday and officials are working to investigate the cause of death.

According to the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, the inmate was found unresponsive at around 1:05 p.m. during a routine cell check.

Life-saving efforts were performed initially and were continued later by the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department.

The inmate was later pronounced dead inside the facility.

Both the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

Initial investigation suggests there was no foul play involved.

