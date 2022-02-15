Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Inmate's death at Wyandotte County Detention Center under investigation

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Zalubowski/AP
Fencing surrounds the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center operated by the Colorado Department of Corrections, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in east Denver. Amber Johnson of Fayetteville, Ark., is fighting to get COVID-19 vaccinations for her 63-year-old father, Ronald Johnson, and his fellow inmates in the facility.
Prison Wire
Posted at 2:20 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 15:20:42-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate died at the Wyandotte County Detention Center on Monday and officials are working to investigate the cause of death.

According to the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, the inmate was found unresponsive at around 1:05 p.m. during a routine cell check.

Life-saving efforts were performed initially and were continued later by the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department.

The inmate was later pronounced dead inside the facility.

Both the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

Initial investigation suggests there was no foul play involved.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!