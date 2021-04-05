Watch
Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders are once again trying to find answers after the second significant inmate uprising in two months at a downtown jail.

Detainees broke windows, set a fire and threw chairs and other items out of a third-floor window Sunday night at the City Justice Center.

City officials say there were no serious injuries.

The jail has been the site of multiple uprisings over the past several months, including a revolt in February involving more than 100 detainees.

Inmates have voiced concerns about conditions at the jail and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A task force has been appointed to examine the issues.

