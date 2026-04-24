KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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A surprise announcement Friday from Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota as he announced he will end his campaign to serve a full-term as county executive.

"Today, I am reaffirming my decision of October 2025 to not pursue the full term in the upcoming Jackson County Executive election," LeVota said in a press release Friday afternoon. "I did enter my name at the last minute of filing to allow me more time to decide on this important issue and I believe it is important to be transparent with the residents of Jackson County, my supporters, and the media about the reasons behind this choice."

Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota announced Friday he won't run for Jackson County Executive

"Serving as County Executive is a responsibility that, when done properly, demands at least 60 hours a week, minimum," LeVota continued. "This commitment leaves no time for the rigorous campaigning required for a successful election. I am more than confident that I would win an election to the seat but pursuing it will come in me not providing the best service for the county."

LeVota took over as Jackson County Executive in October 2025 after voters overwhelmingly voted to recall Frank White, Jr., who was serving as county executive.

White faced criticism for his handling of the property tax assessment mess in the county.

LeVota said before taking the county executive job that he would not run for a full term in 2027.

" After six months in this role, I realize that balancing both the responsibility of governing and the rigor of campaigning is simply not possible without compromising the quality of service our county deserves. I will not do that," LeVota said in his statement. "I made a commitment to the people of Jackson County to be 100% involved as their County Executive, and a campaign would not allow this. It is not fair to the people regardless of whether I would serve the county well as the next Executive. I have never aspired to run for public office, and this journey was not one I envisioned for myself. I distaste the experience of begging for campaign money and having to make decisions based on how it might affect an election. I won’t do that. Politics is nasty and it is not getting any better.

Jackson County legislator DaRon McGee announced earlier this week he will not run for county executive.

There will be a primary election in August and a general election in November for voters to choose the next county executive.

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