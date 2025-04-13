International market in Overland Park looks for ways to limit immediate impacts of tariffs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — 888 Int'l Market and Cafe in Overland Park is working to find ways to limit the immediate impact of tariffs.

Manager Mike Lui said they're working to stock inventory of imports that have already made it to the United States. After speaking with vendors, Lui said he anticipates 10% to 25% of the store's imported goods will see price increases within the next two to four weeks.

"We're just trying to keep our costs low for our consumers," he said.

Last week, the U.S. tariff rate on Chinese imports climbed to 145%. China responded by raising tariffs on American goods from 84% to 125%.

A 10% tariff rate on most countries remains in effect after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on higher tariffs — excluding China — on Wednesday.

888 Int'l Market offers products from around the world.

"Really, there's no Plan B because a lot of the things we import or get in, you can't just get it from here (the United States)," Lui said.

Ellen Daniel stopped by the international market on Sunday.

"I'm making something that's Thai, and so I had to come get ingredients," she said.

She said she's waiting to see the impacts of tariffs, but she has a plan if costs get too high.

"Eggs, for example, you just buy less," she said.

Lui said Chinese imports at the store will be most impacted.

"We do carry a lot of products from China," he said. "So, snacks, soy sauce, rice, those are all going to be impacted quite a bit from tariffs."

He said the most noticeable change to date is a "small" price increase on rice products.

Rice products were among the stacked imports at the market on Sunday.

"We're trying to get that stocked up before the actual tariffs hit once the new containers come in from the ports," Lui said.

