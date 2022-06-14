Watch
Internet, phone service out at several Mid-Continent Public Library branches

Charlie Keegan
The Mid-Continent Public Library recently completed renovations to its Blue Springs South branch as part of a $100+ million project to improve all facilities.
Posted at 6:22 PM, Jun 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cut in an internet service line is likely to blame for the loss of internet and phone service Tuesday at nine branches of the Mid-Continent Public Library system.

The branches effected were Buckner, Camden Point, Dearborn, Edgerton, Kearney, Lone Jack, Oak Grove, Platte City and Weston.

Even with no internet or phone service, those branches are open.

The internet service provider for those branches is Windstrean, according to a library spokesperson.

It's hoped internet and phone service to those branches will be restored tomorrow.

The library sytem will post updates on its website and social media platforms.

