Interpreting agency bridges the gap for non-native English speakers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Imagine having important appointments or meetings, not understanding what is being said, or struggling to communicate.

For non-native English speakers, that point is where interpreters come in to help.

A local agency called “Bridging the Gap Interpreting” recently invited us to a parenting class, where a Spanish-speaking mother of four, Bertha Aldape, worked with an interpreter, Tirzah Riddle, to learn parenting skills.

Riddle told us there is a huge need for language access in many areas, especially schools, medical spaces, and courthouses. She said people who use interpreters often work to learn English but don’t feel comfortable communicating on their own yet.

“A lot of times, people are learning and they’re trying really hard, but it’s still very difficult for them to express themselves. So everybody needs to be compassionate and not judge people and assume they are not trying to learn,” Riddle said.

Riddle interpreted for Aldape when speaking with us. Aldape told us in Spanish – which Riddle then interpreted in English – that she came to the U.S. at 18 years old. She has worked in restaurants where she hasn’t needed much English.

But as a mother of four, with her oldest child having autism, interpreting services have become more important.

“To me, a good interpreter has to be someone who is relaying the message, almost at the same time as they’re listening to what you’re saying,” Aldape said. “When you actually find a person that you feel and know is interpreting the way that you want them to, there’s a connection – it’s like a blessing.”

This service was provided to Aldape for free through the non-profit providing the parenting class.

If you or someone you know might benefit from interpreting services, check out Bridging the Gap Interpreting online.

